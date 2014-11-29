Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

Sunday will be an odd but totally typical NFL kind of day at TCF Bank Stadium.

The visiting Carolina Panthers are 3-7-1 and talking playoffs because they’re a half game behind the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 4-7, last in the NFC North and essentially five games out and dead in the playoff run before Dec. 1.

“I‘m not really into records,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “I‘m just not one of those kind of guys where it’s the eighth round and I‘m throwing the towel in and we’re going to put in some other puncher. I‘m fighting for 10.”

The final five games aren’t meaningless for the Vikings, especially with a Collective Bargaining Agreement that is so restrictive when it comes to a coach’s ability to advance his system during the offseason. Zimmer, who is 0-4 in his division, needs these final five games to help shape his team’s future, even if it’s still missing its best player (Adrian Peterson) and is down to its third right guard and No. 2 right tackle with this week’s news that Phil Loadholt suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle.

The other person who really needs these final five games is rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. At 3-4 as a starter, he has three fourth-quarter comeback wins, but also has developed a pattern of slow and wildly inaccurate starts.

Bridgewater was asked to name the No. 1 thing he wants to improve on during the final five games of the season. His response was interesting in its simplicity.

“Just take advantage of those easy completions when they present themselves,” Bridgewater said. “There are times in the game when there could be a five-yard out route or just something that gives you consistency, something that gives you rhythm.”

Upon further review, it makes sense, however. If Bridgewater can start fast by completing the “easy” throws, he’ll convert more third downs, stay on the field longer and have a better chance of developing the rhythm to complete the deep balls that he too often misfires on.

It may help Bridgewater that Carolina ranks 26th against the pass and has lost five straight since a 37-37 tie at Cincinnati. Of course, the Panthers are coming off a bye week and, oh yeah, are still in the playoff picture.

“We have to have that mindset and go into each game with confidence, start fast and know that it’s going to be a long day for our opponents,” Bridgewater said.

Later, Zimmer joked about a possible tactic that could help Bridgewater.

“Probably what I need to do is tell him we’re behind every series when we go out there,” Zimmer said. “Tell him we need to score this series because he’s pretty good when he needs to be.”

SERIES HISTORY: 12th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 6-5. The Vikings are 5-3 at home, but will be playing the Panthers at TCF Bank Stadium for the first time. Last year’s 35-10 Panthers rout was played at the Metrodome. The Panthers have won two of the past three meetings, beating Brett Favre and the 12-4 Vikings 26-7 in 2009 and losing to Christian Ponder and the 3-13 Vikings in 2011. The latter was Ponder’s first NFL victory.

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--For only the second time in his eight-year career, Panthers center Ryan Kalil was asked to do the Wednesday conference call with the visiting team’s media.

That’s how badly Kalil’s younger brother, Matt, is struggling as the Vikings’ left tackle this season. Ryan defended his ‘little’ bro’s play and also made light of Sunday’s post-game altercation in which Matt flipped the hat off the head of a heckler outside of TCF Bank Stadium.

“I was a little disappointed,” said Ryan, whose Panthers play the Vikings on Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium. “I would have actually liked him to go with the, ‘You spilled something on your shirt’ and then throw the finger up into (the fan‘s) chin. I think that would have been a funnier move.”

--The Vikings thought so little of J‘Marcus Webb in his eight games a year ago that they didn’t even considering bringing him back. But desperate times lead to phone calls to players who were recently unwanted.

With right tackle Phil Loadholt suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle on Sunday, the Vikings have moved backup Mike Harris to starter and reached out to the unemployed Webb, who was at home in Austin, Texas.

Asked if sitting home this late in the season made him think his career was over, Webb said, “Nah, I didn’t think I was done. I just turned 26 years old (in August) and I‘m still a big boy and ready to rock and roll. That thought never crossed my mind.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 4 - Number of times the Packers punted against the Vikings last Sunday. That equaled Green Bay’s number of punts in its previous three games combined.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not into moral victories around here.” - A stern-looking coach Mike Zimmer, when talking about a 24-21 loss to the Packers that apparently has been praised a little too much locally for the coach’s liking.

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

PLAYER NOTES

--FS Harrison Smith (shoulder/ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday. The physical Smith is beat up but is expected to play on Sunday.

--RB Matt Asiata (concussion), who finally passed his concussion protocol, had full participation in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday.

--LT Matt Kalil (knee), who has given up 11 sacks this season, continues to battle a balky knee that has not healed properly since offseason arthroscopic surgery. He is expected to play on Sunday. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but had full participation on Thursday.

--LB Anthony Barr (knee), who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, had full participation in Thursday’s practice.

--K Blair Walsh needs three more touchbacks to set the team career record. The third-year pro has 131 touchbacks in 43 games. Fred Cox, who played 210 games over 15 seasons, had 133.

--TE Chase Ford (hamstring/foot) sat out practice on Wednesday. With TE Kyle Rudolph back from hernia surgery, the overachieving Ford played only six snaps on Sunday.

--WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. Patterson, who has been a disappointment in the passing game all season, was hurt returning a kickoff on Sunday. His status is up in the air.

--RB Jerick McKinnon (low back) missed practice Wednesday and continues to battle back issues into a third week. He has played through them so far, but has had limited carries in both games.

--DT Sharrif Floyd (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice after missing last week’s game. Coach Mike Zimmer hinted that Floyd will return this week.

GAME PLAN: Mobile quarterbacks and athletic tight ends tend to give the Vikings fits, so containing quarterback Cam Newton and tight end Greg Olsen are priority Nos. 1-2 defensively.

The Panthers only rank 25th in rushing, but Newton averages 4.6 yards per carry. The Vikings must set the edges of their defense firmly enough to keep Newton in the pocket, and they need to stop the run, something they’ve struggled to do in their losses. Once the run is shut down, linebackers Chad Greenway and Anthony Barr need to stay close to Olsen, who leads the team in receptions with 56 and has eight touchdowns.

Offensively, the Vikings feel they can establish balance with a running game by committee and resilient quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against one of the weaker defenses they’ve faced. Or at least that’s the hope considering the Vikings average only 18.4 points per game and are taking on the 29th-ranked scoring defense (27.3).

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Panthers QB Cam Newton, who rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a tie against a Bengals team that has the same defensive scheme as the Vikings, vs. Vikings OLB Anthony Barr, who leads the Vikings in tackles with 94 but has also been missing too many of them. Newton’s health has been in question of late, but he’s coming off a bye week and should be rejuvenated and motivated considering the team’s 3-7-1 record has them only a half game out of first place in the woeful NFC South. The Vikings’ defense, designed by former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, needs to play as a team when it comes to containing Newton. But we’ve singled out Barr because he’s the fastest and most fluid among the front seven. He can get to Newton and is big enough to bring him down before he gets going.

--Panthers LDEs Charles Johnson and Mario Addison, who are tied for the team lead in sacks with five apiece, vs. Vikings RT Mike Harris, who will be making his first start of the season in place of Phil Loadholt, who suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle. Harris started 12 of his 20 games in two years with the Chargers before joining the Vikings this season.