Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

The Minnesota Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention days before taking the field Week 15 in Detroit.

But defensive-minded head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Norv Turner are still coaching for wins in Year 1 of their program.

”The biggest progress I’d like to see is to get some wins,“ said Zimmer, whose team takes a 6-8 record into Miami on Sunday. ”I know people probably just blow smoke up my behind, but I get calls and texts from people and coaches and they say what a good football team we look like and the things that we’re doing are right.

“Maybe they’re just telling me to be nice, I don’t think that, but we’re doing so many good things. If we can get over the hump, just get over the hump to win. We’ve got progress to be made everywhere, there’s not one area that I’d say we don’t need to progress a lot. These next two weeks are so important for continuing the process of where we’re trying to get to. I just think they’re really important. I told the team today that I‘m not backing down, I‘m not backing off of anything.”

Offensively, Turner faces a Dolphins pass defense that ranks higher (No. 4) than the one he prepared for in last week’s 16-14 loss to Detroit. But the Dolphins (7-7) won’t have the same vicious pass rush that the playoff-bound Lions possess, nor will Miami match the crowd noise that Ford Field threw at rookie Teddy Bridgewater.

That should help Turner and Bridgewater devise and execute a similar game plan that leaned heavily on up-tempo, five-wide shotgun sets with Bridgewater making quick reads and unleashing slants and screens to negate the pass rush and sustain drives. In Detroit, the Vikings spread the Lions out and had them reeling 14-0 before they registered a first down. But, unfortunately for the Vikings, that’s when Bridgewater threw interceptions on back-to-back throws to hand the Lions 10 points and revive the home crowd.

Defensively, the Dolphins have a much better running game, which will be a challenge for a Vikings unit that has struggled at times against the run.

But Miami -- or any team for that matter -- can’t match the size, speed and physical nature of Detroit’s 6-5, 236-pound Calvin Johnson.

Zimmer’s defensive game plan for the Dolphins remains to be seen, of course, but last week, he put together an attack that featured 6-1, 210-pound cornerback Xavier Rhodes as a shutdown corner who shadowed Johnson everywhere except when Johnson lined up in the slot. It was the first time since perhaps Carl Lee did it over 20 years ago that the Vikings had a corner move around the field like that.

“I just felt like it was time to try it, and didn’t really have anything to lose, and he’d been playing well,” Zimmer said. “He’d been competing well and playing well. It was a good size matchup. I mean this guy (Johnson) is huge.”

Johnson was limited to four catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns. With Rhodes on him, Johnson caught three balls for 49 yards. The longest catch, a 23-yarder to set up the game-winning field goal, came when the Lions ran a crossing route designed to use linebacker Gerald Hodges as a pick to re-route Rhodes just enough to get Johnson free for a split second.

“I’ve been here since ‘06 and it’s the first time for me,” linebacker Chad Greenway said. “The plan all week was to give Xavier the opportunity and trust that it would be good for our defense. And it was. He’s as good a cover corner as there is in the league.”

Whether the Vikings try that again on Sunday isn’t important at this point in a season that will fall short of the playoffs. What is important, however, is they have a gifted 24-year-old cover corner, a coaching staff that knows how to use him and a trust between the players and coaches.

“The best thing about it is he accepted the challenge, he fought and competed,” Zimmer said of Rhodes’ assignment. “I think that the defensive players say, ‘At least these guys have an idea how to go up against some big-time guys and try to cover them, not let them beat you’ and things like that.”

SERIES HISTORY: 11th regular-season meeting. Dolphins lead series, 6-4. Vikings are 1-3 in Miami, with the win being a 29-7 decision in 1976. The last time these teams met in Miami, the Dolphins won 24-10 in 2006. The last time they met overall, Miami won 14-10 at the Metrodome in 2010. The teams also met in Super Bowl VIII. The Dolphins won 24-7.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--Linebacker Anthony Barr will have season-ending knee surgery, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Friday.

Barr, who was the ninth pick in the draft this year, missed the last two games with the injury, which Zimmer called a “slight meniscus tear.”

Zimmer called the procedure “very minor.”

Barr finished his rookie season with four sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

“He played great,” Zimmer said. “Played great. And he’s a great football player. Good kid. Studies hard, does everything right. He’s very conscientious, hard working. ... He’s already excited about getting back, getting this fixed and getting going.”

The Vikings (6-8) play at Miami this week and finish at home vs. the Chicago Bears.

--It has been a frustrating past month for 2013 first-round draft pick Sharrif Floyd.

Right about the time he was starting to prove himself worthy of his draft pick, Floyd banged knees with a teammate in practice and hasn’t the been the same since.

He played, but couldn’t finish the victories over Carolina and the Jets. And then he finally sat out last week’s loss in Detroit.

But the good news is he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. That’s a good sign that, barring a setback, the team has plans on him being available for four quarters in Miami on Sunday.

“Frustration is an understatement for the past few weeks,” said Floyd, who backed up veteran Kevin Williams as a rookie last season. “But what can I do? My body is what keeps me going and when it tells me to stop, sometimes you’ve just got to listen.”

Asked if he has shared his frustration with anyone else, Floyd said, ”I‘m my own man. So sometimes you’ve got to talk to yourself.

--Ahmad Dixon’s wild ride this season continued Wednesday when the Vikings promoted him from their practice squad because they had only three healthy safeties on the roster.

Dixon, a rookie, began the season as a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys. He made the team, but was waived in September when he reportedly was late for a couple of team activities.

He joined the Vikings’ practice squad but was signed by the Bears, who used him on special teams in five games. The Bears cut him and he landed in Miami and is now back with the Vikings.

Dixon filled the open roster spot created Tuesday when the team waived offensive tackle J‘Marcus Webb.

“I think he’s a talented guy,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He’s been bouncing around on some different practice squads for a little bit. He’s a guy to look at for a possibility in the future. He played pretty good on special teams. We knew him coming out in the draft and then when he was with Dallas in the preseason, the couple games I watched he looked pretty good.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 11th -- Where the Vikings rank in total defense, a significant climb from last year’s No. 31 ranking. The Vikings are allowing 339.9 yards per game, down from last year’s 397.6. The Vikings trail No. 9 San Diego by only 43 yards, so it’s possible that Mike Zimmer could finish with a top-10 defense in his first season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’d have to ask the players that. I‘m going to keep preaching the message whether they like it or not, to be honest with you.” - Coach Mike Zimmer, when a reporter asked if Zimmer thought his players were responding to his messages.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Out: LB Anthony Barr (knee), G Charlie Johnson (ankle)

--Doubtful: TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle, knee)

--Questionable: S Robert Blanton (ankle, knee)

--Probable: RB Matt Asiata (foot), DT Sharrif Floyd (knee), LB Chad Greenway (not injury related), WR Greg Jennings (hamstring), DT Linval Joseph (illness), LS Cullen Loeffler (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (wrist), DE Brian Robison (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (thumb)

MIAMI DOLPHINS

--Out: T Nate Garner (illness)

--Doubtful: G Dallas Thomas (foot), RB Daniel Thomas (knee)

--Questionable: LB Jelani Jenkins (foot), S Don Jones (shoulder), CB Jamar Taylor (shoulder)

--Probable: TE Charles Clay (hamstring), CB Cortland Finnegan (ankle), LB Jonathan Freeny (hamstring), LB Chris McCain (ankle), LB Koa Misi (hamstring, knee), LB Jordan Tripp (foot)

PLAYER NOTES

--TE Kyle Rudolph, who missed six games earlier this season because of hernia surgery, didn’t practice again on Thursday because of ankle and knee injuries. He had season highs for catches (seven) and yards receiving (69) against Detroit last week. The Vikings will lean heavily toward caution with Rudolph considering his injury history.

--LB Anthony Barr, who has missed the past two games because of a knee injury, did not practice again on Thursday. It appears the team might be leaning toward shutting him down for the season. The rookie ninth overall draft pick had been having a standout season and was leading the team in tackles before the knee injury.

--SS Robert Blanton, who missed last week’s game because of ankle and knee injuries, did not practice again on Thursday. He’s looking doubtful. Blanton played every defensive snap of the first 11 games and all but four snaps in the 12th game before missing last week’s game.

--NT Linval Joseph did not practice again Thursday because of an illness. He’s expected to play on Sunday.

--DT Sharrif Floyd, who missed last week’s game and most of the previous two games because of a knee injury, was limited in practice again on Thursday. The team is hopeful that he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

--LG Charlie Johnson, who missed last week’s game because of an ankle sprain, did not practice again on Thursday. He has likely played his last game as a Viking because the team doesn’t intend to bring him back next season.

--WR Greg Jennings has 546 career receptions, which ties him for 93rd in NFL history with John L. Williams and Ike Hilliard. Jennings was limited again in Thursday’s practice because of a hamstring injury. He’s expected to play.

--RB Matt Asiata was limited again in Thursday’s practice because of a foot injury. He’s expected to play Sunday.

--DE Brian Robison, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice. His ankle injury isn’t expected to keep him from playing Sunday.

--CB Xavier Rhodes has 17 passes defensed, good for fourth in the league this season. Rhodes is on the injury report with a wrist injury, but had full participation.

GAME PLAN: The Vikings must approach this road game the same way they did the Lions game in Detroit. With a beat-up offensive line likely to feature three backups and no running game to speak of, the Vikings will need to spread the Dolphins out with five-wide sets and have Teddy Bridgewater make quick throws, roll out and move the pocket. Defensively, stopping a running game that ranks seventh in yards per carry is where the game plan will begin. If that can be accomplished, the Vikings can turn loose a pass rush that ranks fifth in sacks allowed per pass play. The Vikings also need better protection on the field goal unit. They started in that direction by waiving J‘Marcus Webb, the tackle who gave up the pressure that led to the 26-yard field goal that was blocked last week in Detroit.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Dolphins WRs Jarvis Landry and Mike Wallace vs. Vikings CBs Xavier Rhodes and Captain Munnerlyn. Landry, with a team-high 71 catches, and Wallace, with 62, are one of only nine wide receiver duos to catch at least 60 passes apiece this season. Landry, a rookie, works the middle of the field and likely will be covered by Munnerlyn, a starter who moves into the slot in nickel situations. Rhodes, who shadowed Lions receiver Calvin Johnson last week, could be matched up on the speedy Wallace, who has a team-high eight touchdown catches and a 13-yard average per catch. Before last week, it had been at least a decade since a Vikings corner was used to shadow a particular receiver.

--Dolphins DLE Cameron Wake, who has a franchise record for sacks by a player in his first six seasons with the team (61), vs. Vikings RT Mike Harris, who has started the past three games since Phil Loadholt was placed on injured reserve. Harris has held his own for a backup, but he and the rest of the Vikings’ offensive line will need a game plan similar to the one offensive coordinator Norv Turner used to combat the noise and pass rush of Ford Field in Detroit last week. Turner leaned on a heavy dose of five-wide, shotgun sets that called for QB Teddy Bridgewater to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Wake leads the Dolphins with 9.5 sacks.