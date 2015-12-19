Minnesota Vikings - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - INSIDE SLANT

We’ll find out soon enough if Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is succeeding in building the kind of team he always admiring publicly.

Yes, talent is vital. And Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman are assembling a lot of young, talented players. But equally important in Zimmer’s mind is players with the mental toughness to maneuver the arduous grind of an NFL season both physically and mentally.

“You kind of see those teams based on who they are and the teams that are winning,” Zimmer said Wednesday as he continued preparations for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at TCF Bank Stadium. “And you see how they bounce back from losses. You see how they focus on the job at hand, the preparation, things like that.”

Zimmer’s mentor, Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, had a name for the kind of team he didn’t want to have.

“Parcells always said he didn’t want to have a yo-yo football team; up one week and down the next,” Zimmer said. “He wanted the same guys all the time and when we come out to practice we’re pretty much the same guys. You want to know each and every day when you come out. We had a couple setbacks obviously, but it’s time to get back on track.”

For the first time this season, the Vikings (8-5) are coming off two losses. But it’s a different feeling from the normal losing streak. The Vikings played so lifelessly in the 38-7 home loss to Seattle two weeks ago that last week’s competitive loss at Arizona was inspiring.

Missing four defensive starters and starting a franchise-record six rookies overall, the Vikings took on the No. 1 scoring offense and a team that was 10-2 and riding a six-game winning streak. And they did so on a short week when they had to travel.

Zimmer and players say they don’t believe in moral victories, but it sure sounds like they’re enjoying one. But they know that last week won’t matter if they turn into “yo-yos” and lose at home to the Bears (5-8) as the favored team.

“We know that it won’t be easy,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “The Bears have won four of their five games on the road. We know that.”

The Vikings, who are a game behind the Packers (9-4) in the NFC North, haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2012 season. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 2009 season.

But they can change all of that if they get some of their defenders healthy (safety Harrison Smith (knee/hamstring) looks ready to return after missing two of the past three games), limit the penalties and turnovers and simply take advantage of winnable home games against the Bears and Giants the next two weeks.

That could set up a season finale in Green Bay that could decide the NFC North title. But only if the Vikings don’t turn into yo-yos before then.

SERIES HISTORY: 109th regular-season meeting. Vikings lead series, 56-50-2. The Vikings won the last meeting 23-20 on a last-second 36-yard field goal at Soldier Field on Nov. 1. It was the Vikings’ first win in Chicago since 2007. The Vikings are 32-21 against the Bears at home, including 1-1 at TCF Bank Stadium. The Vikings won last year’s season finale 13-9. In 2010, the game had to be moved to TCF Bank Stadium when the Metrodome roof collapsed during a snow storm. The Bears won that game 40-14, knocking Brett Favre out of the game with a concussion on what would be the final play of his career. The teams met once in the playoffs. The Bears won that NFC divisional playoff game 35-18 in Minnesota after being swept by the Vikings during the regular season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - NOTES, QUOTES

--Nearly a week later, people are still talking about offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s final play call in the Vikings’ 23-20 loss at Arizona.

With the Vikings facing a 49-yard field goal attempt that was within kicker Blair Walsh’s range (he made a 54-yarder going the same way on the same hash earlier in the fourth quarter), coach Mike Zimmer decided to go for a few more yards with 13 seconds left and no timeouts.

That decision seemed sound. But the play call was curious. It called for two receivers to run crossing routes from the left side of the formation to the right sideline. Running back Adrian Peterson curled out of the backfield to the right.

The slow-developing play contributed to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater holding the ball too long and turning it over on a blind-side strip sack by Dwight Freeney.

Wednesday, Bridgewater said he was “comfortable” with the call. But he sure didn’t sound comfortable describing what happened.

“The play call, all the receivers are coming from the left side of the field. So I tried to wait,” Bridgewater said. “I couldn’t complete the ball in the middle of the field because we didn’t have any timeouts. I had to wait until the guys got closer to the sideline to try to throw the ball. I could have thrown it over (Stefon) Diggs’ head or I could have thrown it over (Adrian Peterson‘s) head a little faster. That’s one thing I could have done.”

Bridgewater said he didn’t have the option to check out of the play when he saw man coverage, which would slow the play down.

“It’s a play we hit last year against the New York Jets in a similar situation,” Bridgewater said. “So I think (Arizona was) prepared for that situation. They covered the play well. ... Arizona came out in man coverage and that kind of slowed down the timing, slowed down the release of the receivers.”

--Remember receiver Charles Johnson? The former starter lost his job to rookie Stefon Diggs after suffering a rib injury early this season. But it was Johnson who ran onto the field in the closing seconds at Chicago in early November to replace the injured Diggs and make a leaping 35-yard catch to set up the game-winning field goal.

Well, since that catch, Johnson has been targeted only two times with one catch. He hasn’t been targeted in the past five games. His only two snaps in Arizona were on special teams.

“I‘m sure he’s probably frustrated that he’s not (playing),” Zimmer said. “But sometimes that’s just the way it goes. You’d have to talk to him about it. But he continues to work hard. He continues to do a good job in practice. He’s like everybody. When his opportunity comes, I‘m sure he’ll do good.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 6 -- The franchise-record number of rookies the Vikings started at Arizona last week. The starters were right tackle T.J. Clemmings, receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Eric Kendricks, linebacker Edmond Robinson, cornerback Trae Waynes and safety Anthony Harris. Robinson, Waynes and Harris were making their NFL starting debuts. Harris was promoted from the practice squad two days before the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know. I‘m not that careful. I count on other people to be careful for me.” -- Free safety Harrison Smith, when asked if he would be “extra careful” not to return too soon from his hamstring/knee injuries considering he pulled his hamstring two weeks ago when he rushed back too soon from his knee injury.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Minnesota Vikings - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CHICAGO BEARS

--Doubtful: CB Bryce Callahan (quadricep)

--Questionable: WR Alshon Jeffery (calf, illness), CB Sherrick McManis (concussion), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), TE Zach Miller (ribs), CB Tracy Porter (ankle), DE Will Sutton (knee)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

--Out: LB Anthony Barr (groin, hand), DE Scott Crichton (concussion, neck), WR Charles Johnson (ankle), S Harrison Smith (knee, hamstring)

--Questionable: DE Everson Griffen (shoulder), DT Linval Joseph (foot)

--Probable: S Robert Blanton (knee), S Andrew Sendejo (knee), LB Brandon Watts (rib)

PLAYER NOTES

--NT Linval Joseph is getting closer to playing on Sunday and was listed as questionable Friday. He practiced Thursday for the first time since injuring his foot and missing the past two weeks. He was limited, but chances are good that he will give it a go on Sunday with the Vikings in the thick of a playoff run. Joseph was playing at an All-Pro level before going down with an injury. Expect his reps to be limited this week. And he might not be as quick with the inside pass rush moves, but his strength and power will be welcome against a Bears running attack that can be stuffed.

--RB Adrian Peterson needs one more rushing touchdown to tie Emmitt Smith for second place in NFL history with eight seasons of 10 or more. LaDainian Tomlinson holds the record of nine seasons with 10 or more.

GAME PLAN

--The Vikings need to contain RB Matt Forte, who had 41 yards on 10 carries and four catches for 28 yards before leaving the first meeting early with a knee injury. Once Forte and Jeremy Langford are neutralized, the pass rush can attack Jay Cutler, who is very capable of reverting to his more careless self with the Bears basically out of the playoff picture. Offensively, the Vikings need to avoid the penalties and turnovers that derail them so easily. As a run-oriented team that depends on favorable field position and downs and distances, the Vikings need to play a clean, powerful game that doesn’t put too much stress on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Vikings PR Marcus Sherels vs. Bears P Pat O‘Donnell.

The late-game woes of Bears kicker Robbie Gould aren’t the only thing to keep an eye on Sunday. When these teams last met, Sherels had one of the easiest 65-yard returns for a touchdown the league has ever seen. A beautifully designed returned was executed perfectly and Sherels practically jogged the last half of the play. Sherels is averaging 9.6 yards per return, good for 11th in the league. O‘Donnell is 15th in net punting. Opponents are averaging 8.1 yards per return. Sherels has the only touchdown the Bears have allowed this season, as well as the longest return.

--Vikings RB Adrian Peterson vs. Bears ILB Christian Jones.

In the first meeting, Peterson took advantage of a beat-up Bears defense, rushing 20 times for 103 yards, a 5.2-yard average that wasn’t spectacular but was steady enough to control the game and carry quarterback Teddy Bridgewater through a sluggish 3 1/2 quarters. Jones, who leads the team with 76 stops, will need his line to stay stronger than it did in the first meeting. And an extra defender or two in the box will be needed to stop Peterson, who leads the NFL with 1,251 yards rushing.