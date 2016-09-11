Preview: Vikings at Titans

Question marks are swirling around the Minnesota Vikings in regard to their quarterback situation for Sunday's season opener against the host Tennessee Titans. With Teddy Bridgewater out for the season with a torn ACL, the Vikings have yet to announce whether veteran Shaun Hill or the recently acquired Sam Bradford will be under center at the start of their first game.

The 36-year-old Hill is likely to get the nod as Bradford only was obtained from Philadelphia on Sept. 3, but offensive coordinator Norv Turner feels the newcomer is getting up to speed quickly. "(He's) learning the parts of the system he needs to know to be able to function," Turner told reporters on Thursday. "I think the verbiage part of it - because he's an experienced veteran - and learning the system and learning the plays is the easier part than getting in sync with the guys on the field on a play-to-play basis." There are no questions regarding Tennessee's quarterback as Marcus Mariota aims to improve upon a solid first season in which he became the only rookie in NFL history to record two games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions. Mariota has some new weapons at his disposal as the Titans added former NFL rushing leader DeMarco Murray and wide receiver Andre Johnson to help the second-year signal-caller, as well as new coach Mike Mularkey.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Vikings -2.5. O/U: 41

ABOUT THE VIKINGS (2015: 11-5, first place in NFC North): Adrian Peterson is showing no signs of slowing down as the former MVP led the league in rushing yards (1,485) and touchdowns (11) last season. The 31-year-old joined Marion Motley and Curtis Martin as the only players in history to lead the NFL in rushing at the age of 30 or older. Minnesota's return game figures to be a strong point as Cordarrelle Patterson topped the league in 2015 with a 31.8-yard average and two touchdowns on kick returns.

ABOUT THE TITANS (2015: 3-13, fourth place in AFC South): Tennessee hopes its running game is one with which to reckon with the additions of Murray and 2016 second-round pick Derrick Henry, who captured the Heisman Trophy last year after rushing for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns - both SEC records - in his junior season at Alabama. Murray leads all active players with 28 rushing TDs since 2013 and ranks second with 3,668 yards in that span. Johnson, meanwhile, is the NFL's active leader in receptions (1,053) and yards (14,100).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Vikings have won five of the last six meetings, including a 30-7 triumph at home on Oct. 7, 2012.

2. Tennessee claimed OL Josh Kline off waivers from New England and waived CB Cody Riggs.

3. Minnesota announced no additional structural damage was found during Bridgewater's successful knee surgery on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Vikings 24, Titans 17