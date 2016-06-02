FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Investment bank FBR backs re-election of its entire board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Investment bank and brokerage FBR & Co backed the re-election of its entire slate of directors and said that recommendations from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) was based on "flawed assumptions."

ISS recommended that shareholders vote in favor of nominees of activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC, saying the company's eight-member board has not been able to implement a successful growth strategy under the current management.

Voce, which is FBR's third-largest investor with a 5.3 percent stake, has presented three nominees and has been calling for a change in the company's strategies, operations and governance.

The shareholders will vote at FBR's annual meeting, scheduled to be held on June 14. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
