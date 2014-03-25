FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F&C shareholders vote in favour of BMO takeover
March 25, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

F&C shareholders vote in favour of BMO takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders in F&C Asset Management have voted in favour of a 708 million pounds ($1.17 billion) takeover bid by Canadian lender Bank of Montreal .

At a meeting, votes representing 99.6 percent of F&C’s shares supported the deal, the fund manager said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company added that trading in F&C shares will be suspended after the market close on May 6.

Bank of Montreal’s offer, first announced in January, already had the blessing of F&C’s largest shareholder, British insurer Aviva. ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; editing by Simon Jessop)

