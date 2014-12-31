BRIEF-Futebol Clube Do Porto reaches 63.7 pct stake in Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD

Dec 31(Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Tuesday that, in consequence of the public takeover bid, Futebol Clube do Porto has became owner of another 464,746 ordinary shares of Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD

* Futebol Clube do Porto holds now 9,282,931 ordinary shares of Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD

* Together with the shares held by its associated, Futebol Clube do Porto holds 9,555,881 shares, corresponding to 63.71 pct stake

