FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Futebol Clube Do Porto reaches 63.7 pct stake in Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 31, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Futebol Clube Do Porto reaches 63.7 pct stake in Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31(Reuters) - Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Tuesday that, in consequence of the public takeover bid, Futebol Clube do Porto has became owner of another 464,746 ordinary shares of Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD

* Futebol Clube do Porto holds now 9,282,931 ordinary shares of Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD

* Together with the shares held by its associated, Futebol Clube do Porto holds 9,555,881 shares, corresponding to 63.71 pct stake

Source text: bit.ly/14bK18R Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.