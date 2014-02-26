FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Elliott acquires 11 pct derivatives stake in F&C Asset Management
#Financials
February 26, 2014

Hedge fund Elliott acquires 11 pct derivatives stake in F&C Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp acquired derivatives equivalent to a stake of almost 11 percent in UK-based F&C Asset Management, a filing showed on Wednesday.

The activist hedge fund purchased derivatives equivalent to around 63.8 million ordinary shares, the filing showed.

A spokesman for F&C declined to comment while Elliott could not immediately be reached.

In January, Bank of Montreal struck a deal to buy F&C for 708 million pounds ($1.18 billion).

F&C’s second largest shareholder, Standard Life Investments, said at the time the deal represented an “attractive valuation” of the asset manager for the Canadian bank and it may support a rival bid if one emerges.

Standard Life Investments declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
