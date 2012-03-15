FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-F&C says net outflows hit 7.2 bln stg in 2011
March 15, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-F&C says net outflows hit 7.2 bln stg in 2011

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Net revenues rise to 267 mln stg

* Underlying earning per share 5.5 pence

* Final dividend of 2 pence per share

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - UK funds house F&C Asset Management said it lost 7.2 billion pounds of outflows last year after some of its key strategic partners exited, although improved fund performance helped it to post a small rise in revenues.

F&C said assets under management dropped to 100.1 billion pounds at Dec. 31, down from 105.8 billion pounds a year ago after key clients including the pension scheme of Portuguese bank BCP left.

F&C is trying to refocus its business on institutional clients, part of a strategic review of the company pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year.

The second part of that review, which will detail the company’s plans for its retail business, is due in May.

The group also said net revenues rose to 267 million pounds in the year ending Dec. 31, up from 243.2 million a year earlier, after it benefited from the first full year of performance fees earned by its retail-focused Thames River unit and strong fund performance.

Analysts had forecast revenues would hit 273.5 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bramson said his 33.2 million pound cost reduction programme, which included cutting dozens of jobs, will be fully achieved during 2013.

“This will enhance underlying earnings and the level of dividend cover, provide the Group with the ability to accelerate the retirement of its long-term debt and generate cash to re-invest in growth,” he said.

