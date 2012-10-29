FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-F&C sees third quarter Assets Under Management fall
October 29, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-F&C sees third quarter Assets Under Management fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Total assets at 96.8 bln stg in Q3

* FX impact 968 mln stg

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - F&C Asset Management suffered 3.7 billion pounds net outflows in the third quarter of 2012, as foreign exchange movements and a large client withdrawal offset the impact of positive investment performance, the company said on Monday.

Assets Under Management (AUM) fell to 96.8 billion pounds ($155.8 billion)during the three months to end September, from 98.2 billion pounds, in part owing to a previously announced 2.9 billion pounds of withdrawals by Friends Life, according to the company’s trading statement.

Friends Life is set to withdraw a further 2.4 billion pounds in the final quarter of 2012, F&C said.

The company also said that it will see initial revenues from its refocused-direct-to-customer marketing approach in the first half of 2013.

