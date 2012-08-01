UPDATE 1-UK fund firm F&C narrows H1 net loss

* Loss after tax falls to 4.6 mln stg vs 18.9 mln

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - UK fund firm F&C Asset Management reported a narrowing of net loss on the back of increased cost savings and a lower than expected fall in assets under management.

The fund manager said reported loss after tax fell to 4.6 million pounds in the first half of 2012, compared to 18.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

Continued uncertainty over the eurozone debt crisis and an economic slowdown have dented investors’ appetite for risk taking, putting pressure on fund managers’ revenues.

Total assets under management fell to 98.2 billion pounds, compared to 100.1 billion pounds in the previous year.

F&C is trying to refocus its business on institutional clients, part of a strategic review pursued by Edward Bramson, the activist investor who became chairman after a boardroom coup last year.

In the second part of the review outlined in May, the fund house said it planned to extend its range of investment trusts and continue cost-cutting measures. Operating cost savings rose by 3 million pounds to 48.8 million pounds over this period.

The firm also announced an unchanged interim dividend of 1 pence per share.

Last week, UK fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management reported a slowdown in client inflows, while emerging markets-focused manager Ashmore Group reported a loss of about a fifth of its equity assets in the three months to end-June earlier this month.