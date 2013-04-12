FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Job appointments reviewed by UK financial regulator
April 12, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Job appointments reviewed by UK financial regulator

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator
has blocked just 30 out of a possible 227,000 applications to
the sector's most risk-sensitive jobs in the six years since the
banking crisis erupted.
    The table below shows the applications processed by the UK's
financial regulator from April 2007. For a story on the data,
see 
    
              2012*  2011/12  2010/11  2009/10  2008/09  2007/08
 Total       24,323   34,085   38,288   41,141   40,997   47,305
 received                                                
 Total       24,319   33,958   37,603   36,516   43,035   52,154
 approved                                                
 Total          336      597    1,022    1,602    1,850    1,861
 Withdrawn                                               
 
*2012 April-December
'Applications withdrawn' are applications withdrawn by the firm
and individual after being submitted to the FSA but before the
application is determined.
The numbers for individual years do not tally because
applications received in one year can be decided or withdrawn in
the next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
