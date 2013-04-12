TABLE-Job appointments reviewed by UK financial regulator

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator has blocked just 30 out of a possible 227,000 applications to the sector's most risk-sensitive jobs in the six years since the banking crisis erupted. The table below shows the applications processed by the UK's financial regulator from April 2007. For a story on the data, see 2012* 2011/12 2010/11 2009/10 2008/09 2007/08 Total 24,323 34,085 38,288 41,141 40,997 47,305 received Total 24,319 33,958 37,603 36,516 43,035 52,154 approved Total 336 597 1,022 1,602 1,850 1,861 Withdrawn *2012 April-December 'Applications withdrawn' are applications withdrawn by the firm and individual after being submitted to the FSA but before the application is determined. The numbers for individual years do not tally because applications received in one year can be decided or withdrawn in the next year.