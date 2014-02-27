FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FCA bans former CIB Partners boss Arnold Eber
February 27, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

UK's FCA bans former CIB Partners boss Arnold Eber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has banned the former chief executive of now defunct advisory firm CIB Partners from ever working in financial services, after he was found to have misled investors about the strength of certain bonds.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that Arnold Eber, who ran CIB between 2007 and 2010, gave misleading impressions about the health of bonds issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle SLS Capital, even though he had grave concerns about their viability.

The FCA said Eber knew that, without continuous cash injections, the SLS portfolio was at risk of severe liquidity issues and that most of the assets that underpinned the bonds had been sold off, but still issued false documents about their strength.

Eber also failed to tell the regulator, then called the Financial Services Authority, about the problems, the FCA said.

CIB was dissolved in 2012.

