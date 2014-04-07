BRIEF-FCA review shows advisory firms not clear with customers on charges, services

April 7 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) -

* Review shows too many advisory firms are not yet clear enough with their customers on their charges and services

* Review into disclosure by financial advisers found that 73 percent of firms failed to provide required information on cost of advice

* Will be starting third cycle of its review in disclosure in Q3 of 2014

* These results are a wake-up call and we expect industry to respond - FCA director of supervision

* If, by third quarter of 2014, firms are not complying with rules on disclosure, FCA has said it will consider further regulatory action, including referrals to enforcement

* Likely that two firms with egregious failings uncovered in second cycle of review will be referred to FCA’s enforcement and financial crime division

* This includes one financial advisory firm and one wealth management firm

* Review found that most firms appeared to be using independent label accurately