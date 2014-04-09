FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Britain's FCA engages with firms on claims handling thematic review
#Financials
April 9, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Britain's FCA engages with firms on claims handling thematic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) -

* FCA engages with firms on claims handling thematic review

* Today engaging with firms and other interested parties to discuss initial findings of its thematic review on household and travel insurance claims handling

* Based on its work so far, is not proposing any new requirements or rule changes for firms in this area

* FCA is discussing its initial findings with a range of firms, trade bodies and consumer groups

* Has uncovered no evidence of systematic attempts by firms to deny valid claims or to squeeze settlement costs

* Nor did FCA find evidence of deliberate attempts to slow claims down, with any delays instead being result of poor processes or management

* Has identified for further discussion a number of areas where improvements will further increase customer satisfaction

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
