April 10, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says research shows many consumers paying too much for overdrafts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Research shows many consumers paying too much for overdrafts

* Findings show overdrafts still aren’t providing good value, with many consumers confused about costs

* Research shows that using an arranged overdraft can quickly become habit, with many consumers giving little thought to actual cost of interest or fees

* Will now be investigating how providers set and monitor overdraft limits and their governance and strategies for doing so

* As part of these next steps, FCA will also consider making some voluntary measures mandatory in autumn 2014

