BRIEF-FCA sets expectations for investment managers on dealing commission
May 8, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA sets expectations for investment managers on dealing commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA sets out expectations for investment managers on dealing commission

* Past reviews found that controls on how dealing commission is spent could be improved and in 2012 we asked firms to confirm their controls were effective.

* Firms that already meet rules will not need to make significant changes to way they operate

* Changes reinforce current rules and provide greater clarity on what investment managers can pay for using client dealing commission

* Changes on dealing commission come into force on 2nd june and are a result of extensive industry consultation

