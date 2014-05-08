BRIEF-FCA sets expectations for investment managers on dealing commission

May 8 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA sets out expectations for investment managers on dealing commission
* Past reviews found that controls on how dealing commission is spent could be improved and in 2012 we asked firms to confirm their controls were effective.
* Firms that already meet rules will not need to make significant changes to way they operate
* Changes reinforce current rules and provide greater clarity on what investment managers can pay for using client dealing commission
* Changes on dealing commission come into force on 2nd june and are a result of extensive industry consultation