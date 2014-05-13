FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Britain's financial watchdog reviews how fund charges are set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA reviews how fund charges are set out

* Firms must present their fund charges clearly and consistently, FCA said today, so that retail investors are able to compare charges before making decisions on where to invest

* Recommendation follows a review of marketing information made available to UK retail consumers by 11 firms

* It will follow up this work with firms through its routine supervision and work with Investment Management Association (IMA) who have issued voluntary guidance to industry on disclosure of charges and costs

* There were still examples of firms referring to different charge figures across multiple documents, making effective comparisons difficult

* Expects firms to communicate with investors in a way that is clear, fair and not misleading For the full story, click on:

