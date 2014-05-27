FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA says review finds conflict of interest in insurance intermediaries
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says review finds conflict of interest in insurance intermediaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Fca

* Fca calls on insurance intermediaries to better manage conflicts of interest when dealing with small business clients

* Inherent conflicts within insurance intermediaries are not being properly managed, a review by financial conduct authority (fca) has found

* Fca is concerned that if conflicts are not properly managed there is risk that decisions are made in interest of firms rather than their small business customers

* After looking at seven of largest intermediaries who serve small business clients, fca has concluded that in some firms, control frameworks and management information have not developed at same pace as business models.

* Regulator will be working closely with industry to communicate results of review and, with firms involved, will use appropriate regulatory tools to address specific issues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.