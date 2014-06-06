FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UK's FCA says CPP Group unit participates in redress scheme for mis-selling
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA says CPP Group unit participates in redress scheme for mis-selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Card Protection Plan Limited (CPPL), part of CPP Group Plc, is participating in a redress scheme under a scheme of arrangement for mis-selling of card and identity protection products

* Scheme bar date is 30 August 2014

* Claims for compensation will not be considered after this date by scheme administrator

* As at 5 June 2014, proportion of scheme customers who have successfully submitted a claim is 26 pct which represents 1.82 million customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.