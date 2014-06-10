FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's FCA finalises rules to improve protection of client money, custody assets
June 10, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UK's FCA finalises rules to improve protection of client money, custody assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA finalises rules to improve the protection of client money and custody assets

* Changes affect about 1,500 FCA regulated firms that carry out investment business, from largest investment banks to smallest investment advisor, who collectively hold over 100 bln stg of client money and 10 trillion stg of custody assets

* Final rules address lessons learnt from recent insolvencies, feedback from firms themselves and observations from FCA’s specialist client assets unit.

* FCA will conduct a further review of the client money distribution rules in line with HMT’s implementation of the SAR review recommendations

* Intends to publish a further consultation on client money distribution rules later this year.

* Is not proceeding with most of proposals it consulted on around client money distribution rules

