BRIEF-FCA comments on financial policy committee recommendations
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA comments on financial policy committee recommendations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - FCA

* Fca comments on financial policy committee recommendations

* Will consult on general guidance which will provide details on how we propose to follow recommendation on loan to income ratios

* Will include how we will calculate and apply de minimis £100 million threshold and ratios

* This will only affect a small number of fca regulated firms so general guidance is considered a proportionate and appropriate approach to implementing loan to income ratio, especially whilst industry continues to adjust to mortgage market review

* Our mortgage rules require firms to have regard to fpc recommendations on stress test levels. We expect lenders to have regard to what fpc has said today

