BRIEF-FCA temporarily halts short selling on shares of Banco Espírito Santo, Espírito Santo Financial Group
#Credit Markets
July 1, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA temporarily halts short selling on shares of Banco Espírito Santo, Espírito Santo Financial Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

* Notifies that it temporarily prohibits short selling in following instruments and transactions

* Temporarily prohibits short selling under articles 23 (1) and 26 (4) of regulation (eu) no 236/2012 of european parliament and of council of 14 march 2012 on short selling and certain aspects of credit default swaps

* Following action taken by CMVM in relation to Banco Espírito Santo, S.A and Espírito Santo Financial Group, S.A FCA is satisfied that it is necessary to take action set out in this notice to assist CMVM

* Measure does not extend to transactions undertaken by market makers who have notified FCA of their intention to employ market maker exemption in this financial instrument

* This exception only extends to those transactions that market makers undertake as part of their market making activities

* Short selling temporarily prohibited for instruments of Banco Espírito Santo, S.A. and Espírito Santo Financial Group, S.A. , effective July 1 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
