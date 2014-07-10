FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA says reviewed firms' fair use of client dealing commission
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says reviewed firms' fair use of client dealing commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Review of how firms use dealing commission - charges paid by consumers for executing trades and external research, worth around 3 billion pounds a year

* It found too few firms properly assess value-added and cost of research paid for using client dealing commission.

* Also found practice of brokers bundling execution and research services makes it harder for investment managers to assess value of research

* Has announced its support for proposed European reforms to further separate research from dealing commission, to encourage greater competition and more transparency over price of research.

* Will work closely with industry and other regulators to ensure that new european rules deliver best outcome for investors.

* Review of 17 investment managers and 13 brokers found only two investment managers operating at level we expect Source text: (bit.ly/1jsRQgD) Further company coverage: [ ]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.