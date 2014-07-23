FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's financial regulator imposes recruitment ban on the Financial Group
#Financials
July 23, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA imposes recruitment ban on the Financial Group for failing to control its appointed representatives

* Ban is intended to deter firms and other similar network firms in market from committing similar breaches

* Firms failed to ensure ARS and individual advisers were adequately supervised & controlled to minimise risk of mis-selling and provision of unsuitable advice to consumers

* Has used its suspension power for first time, banning two of Financial Group’s subsidiaries, Financial Ltd, Investments Ltd, from recruiting new appointed representatives and individual advisers for four and a half months

* Financial group agreed to settle case at an early stage of investigation and therefore qualified for a 30 pct discount

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
