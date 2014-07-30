FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Upper Tribunal upholds UK regulator's decision to ban former hedge fund CEO
July 30, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Upper Tribunal upholds UK regulator's decision to ban former hedge fund CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Tribunal upholds FCA decision to fine and ban former hedge fund CEO Alberto Micalizzi

* Micalizzi sought to conceal these losses from investors by deliberately misrepresenting fund’s value

* Tribunal directed FCA to impose a penalty on Micalizzi of 2.7 million pounds (reduced from 3 million pounds) and a full prohibition

* Upper tribunal dismisses Micalizzi’s appeal, upholding FCA decision that Micalizzi failed to act with integrity in his role at dynamic decisions, a now defunct hedge fund

