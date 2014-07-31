FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA says four firms failed to deliver best execution
July 31, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says four firms failed to deliver best execution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - FCA :

* FCA finds firms fail to deliver best execution

* Retail and professional clients are being failed by firms that don’t properly apply rules on best execution when trading on their behalf

* Four firms attempted to evade FCA rules by changing description of services they offered to clients so they could continue to receive payment for order flow

* Expects all firms to review their best execution arrangements in light of these findings and take immediate action to ensure that they comply with our rules

