Aug 5 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA restricts distribution of CoCos to retail investors

* FCA will restrict firms from distributing contingent convertible securities to mass retail market from 1 October 2014

* Restriction announced today will apply from 1 October 2014 to 1 October 2015

* Will continue to work with issuers to ensure that sale of these instruments is appropriately targeted