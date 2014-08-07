BRIEF-FCA fines Stonebridge International 8.4 mln stg for insurance sales

Aug 7 (Reuters) - FCA

* FCA fines Stonebridge International £8.4m for insurance sales

* Stonebridge has already paid redress worth a total of £400,000 to affected customers in UK

* FCA found that telesales scripts that stonebridge designed for its outsourcing companies did not provide clear, fair and balanced information

* Up to 486,444 customers across UK and EU could be affected

* Stonebridge is contacting affected customers to determine whether they should be compensated as a result of its poor sales practices

* Stonebridge is carrying out an independent review of its past sales in UK and EU