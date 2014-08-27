FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA fines RBS, NatWest 14.5 mln stg
August 27, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA fines RBS, NatWest 14.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA fines RBS and NatWest for failures in mortgage

* Two reviews of sales from 2012 found that in over half cases suitability of advice was not clear from file or call recording

* Fined Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest 14.47 million pounds for serious failings in their advised mortgage sales business

* Only 2 of 164 sales reviewed were considered to meet standard required overall in a sales process

* Firms have agreed to contact around 30,000 consumers who received mortgage advice in relevant period, to allow them to raise any concerns they have about advice they received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
