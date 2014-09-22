FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA to assess debt management firms, payday lenders and credit brokers
September 22, 2014

BRIEF-FCA to assess debt management firms, payday lenders and credit brokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - FCA

* Debt management firms must raise their game, says FCA

* Firms that provide services which pose a higher risk to consumers will be assessed first, including debt management firms, payday lenders and credit brokers

* Debt management firms must demonstrate they provide appropriate advice, do not charge unfair fees, and have adequate processes for handling client money when assessments for consumer credit authorisation start next month

* Process for authorisation will be more rigorous than the previous office of fair trading licensing regime

* Application periods for firms with interim permission start in October 2014. Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1tSNOR8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
