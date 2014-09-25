FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA outlines approach for implementation of mortgage credit directive
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2014 / 10:33 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA outlines approach for implementation of mortgage credit directive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA outlines approach for implementation of mortgage credit directive and regulatory framework for second charge mortgages

* Today set out plans to bring second charge mortgages under FCA mortgage rules and laid out how they intend to implement mortgage credit directive

* Proposed that from March 21, 2016 regulation of second charge mortgages should move from FCA’s consumer credit regime and instead will be governed by mortgage rules

* FCA plan to bring second charge mortgages into existing mortgage rules from March 2016

* Consultation paper also outlines authorisation process for these firms and sets out proposed data reporting requirements for second charge firms

* A number of other changes will also be implemented including new knowledge and competency requirements, obligations for firms dealing in foreign currency mortgages and new levels of professional indemnity insurance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.