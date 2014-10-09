FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA says fined and banned two former directors of Pritchard Stockbrokers
October 9, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA says fined and banned two former directors of Pritchard Stockbrokers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - FCA

* Two former directors of Pritchard Stockbrokers fined and banned for recklessly failing to protect client money

* Pritchard entered special administration on 9 march 2012 and, were it not for its financial position, the FCA would have imposed a fine on it of £4,932,600

* Has fined and banned David Gillespie, managing director, and David Welsby, finance director, of stockbroking and wealth management firm, Pritchard

* In addition to being banned from the financial services industry, Gillespie and Welsby have been fined £10,500 and £14,000 respectively

* Has also censured Pritchard for recklessly failing to protect client money and committing a number of specific breaches of FCA's client money (cass) rules Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1w0j534]

