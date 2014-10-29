BRIEF-FCA to look into retail distribution of regulatory capital instruments

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Proposing to place new requirements that would apply when mutual society shares are sold to ordinary retail investors

* Is also consulting on plans to make permanent temporary rules, which placed restrictions on distribution of contingent convertible securities (CoCos)

* Consultation on proposed new rules will be open until January 29, 2015

* FCA is proposing that firms selling these investments will need to ensure investor has read specified risk warnings and committed not to invest more than 5 pct of their net assets