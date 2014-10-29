FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA fines Yorkshire Building Society for mortgage arrears failure
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA fines Yorkshire Building Society for mortgage arrears failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA fines Yorkshire Building Society 4,135,600 stg for failings in dealing with customers in mortgage arrears

* Investigation found that insufficient training and fragmented guidance meant that call handlers did not consistently probe customers’ circumstances

* YBS has already started to refund these customers

* Redress scheme is currently underway and approximately 33,900 customers will be repaid a total of 8.4 million stg For the full story, click on

