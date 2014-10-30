BRIEF-FCA fines Sesame Ltd 1.6 mln stg for 'pay-to-play' arrangements

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA fines Sesame Ltd for ‘pay-to-play’ arrangements

* Sesame Ltd, UK’s largest network of financial advisers, has been fined 1,598,000 stg by financial conduct authority (FCA) for setting up a pay-to-play scheme

* Sesame’s arrangement effectively undermined ban on commission payments brought in by retail distribution review

* Found that sesame promoted its own commercial interests over interests of its client

* Sesame settled case at first opportunity and, as a result, qualified for a 30 per cent discount

* Were it not for that Sesame would have been fined 2,282,902 stg, which reflects fact that this is fourth time regulator has had to fine network