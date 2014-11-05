FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FCA fines, bans three former Swinton Group senior executives
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA fines, bans three former Swinton Group senior executives

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - FCA

* Former Swinton executives fined and banned from senior roles after insurance add-ons mis-selling

* Has fined three former senior executives of Swinton Group Limited (Swinton) £928,000

* Bowyer (former marketing director) are banned from performing significant influence functions at financial services firms

* Peter Halpin (former chief executive) is also banned from acting as chief executive of a financial services firm

* FCA’s action follows previous enforcement action taken against swinton

* Has found that sales-focused culture in Swinton was encouraged by Clare and Bowyer driving business strategy that was designed to boost firm’s profits in 2011

* Swinton’s participating directors (including these three directors) stood to gain a bonus of approximately £90million under directors share scheme if operating profits reached £110 million in 2011

* Three former directors did not recognise risk of this culture developing or take reasonable steps to prevent it

* Halpin, Clare and Bowyer would have benefited significantly under scheme had these results been achieved

* Halpin has been fined £412,700, anthony clare clare has been fined £208,600

* Bowyer has been fined £306,700 and banned from performing any significant influence function at an FCA authorised firm Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1x3ctp4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.