#Credit Markets
November 27, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA publishes guidance guarantee policy statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - FCA :

* FCA publishes guidance guarantee policy statement

* Also published rules requiring pension provider firms to direct their customers to guidance service at retirement.

* Outlined some detail on plans for monitoring and enforcing standards, with further guidance to be issued early next year

* Strengthened standards to ensure that they fully meet aims and objectives of policy

* Paper includes a proposal that financial advisers will receive a 50% reduction on new levy

* Will also be a thorough review of rules in pension and retirement area in 2015

* Paper seeks views on fees for fca’s consumer credit regime, charges to bring second charge mortgage lenders under fca’s mortgage lending regime

