BRIEF-FCA proposals to tackle issues in GAP insurance market
#Financials
December 12, 2014

BRIEF-FCA proposals to tackle issues in GAP insurance market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - FCA :

* FCA proposals to tackle issues in GAP insurance market

* Proposing changes to promote competition in £160 million Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance market

* These proposals stem from FCA’s first market study into general insurance add-ons, insurance products sold alongside another product

* We found that consumers were often buying without having previously thought about product or shopping around for alternatives and were not always getting best deal

* Is asking for feedback on its proposals by 13 March 2015. We intend for new rules to come into force in September 2015

