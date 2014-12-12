FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA to reform how financial services firms handle complaints
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FCA to reform how financial services firms handle complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Consults on complaints handling improvements

* Financial services firms will no longer be able to use premium rate telephone numbers for customers as part of a series of proposals

* Is now proposing to extend period during which complaints can be resolved without need for a formal letter

* In addition, complainants will be able to refer all cases to ombudsman service immediately after receiving firm’s response

* Proposes to improve transparency by requiring firms to report all complaints to FCA, not just those where final response letters are issued

