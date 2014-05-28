FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British star banker Hannam loses appeal against market abuse fine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

British star banker Hannam loses appeal against market abuse fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Former JPMorgan dealmaker Ian Hannam has lost his appeal against a 450,000 pound ($756,100) fine for market abuse, a London tribunal said on Wednesday.

“His actions were not in the proper course of the exercise of his employment,” the Upper Tribunal said in its judgment.

The Financial Services Authority, which became Financial Conduct Authority April 2013, accused Hannam of sending two emails in 2008 that contained “inside”, or potentially market-moving, information relating to a potential takeover and possible oil discovery.

He appealed the decision last July, saying he was acting appropriately in his role as a financial adviser.

Hannam could yet appeal this latest decision. ($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.