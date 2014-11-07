FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Ex-Moore Capital trader pleads guilty in UK market abuse case-FCA
#Corrections News
November 7, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Ex-Moore Capital trader pleads guilty in UK market abuse case-FCA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to remove repeated information in paragraph 4)

By Nishant Kumar

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Former Moore Capital trader Julian Rifat pleaded guilty on Friday to eight instances of insider dealing in a high profile case brought by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator said in a statement.

Rifat, the third person to plead guilty in the largest and most complex insider dealing investigation by the FCA, was accused of passing confidential and price-sensitive information to an accomplice to his advantage.

The FCA said Rifat passed on inside information about eight companies in 2009, including UK banking group Barclays, German carmaker Volkswagen, Spanish power group Iberdrola and German retailer Metro.

The dealings led to profits of more than 250,000 pounds ($395,500), the FCA statement said. It was not clear if Rifat was the only beneficiary.

Rifat will be sentenced next year.

Earlier this year Graeme Shelley, a former broker at Novum Securities, pleaded guilty to insider dealing with Rifat and with another associate Paul Milsom, a former execution trader at Legal and General.

Milsom last year became the first man to be jailed after pleading guilty in the case. ($1 = 0.6321 British Pounds) (nishant.kumar@thomsonreuters.com)

