7 months ago
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 7 months ago

UK watchdog publishes value-for-money data to improve insurance market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog published data on Wednesday in a bid to improve transparency in the general insurance market and help consumers assess whether products offer value for money.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had found poor value in products sold by insurance firms, adding that the data will include information on claims frequencies, claims acceptance rates and average claims pay-outs by insurers. bit.ly/2k2xIqJ

The pilot scheme, with information from 38 insurers who provided claims data for the year ended August 2016, is designed to influence both consumer and corporate behaviour, incentivising firms to improve the value their products offer to consumers, the FCA said.

"We want stakeholders to have access to a wide range of information about the value of general insurance products that goes beyond price," FCA's Executive Director of Strategy and Competition Christopher Woolard said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

