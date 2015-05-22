FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog says small firms often not adequately insured
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog says small firms often not adequately insured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - UK small firms are often not adequately insured and claims are not always managed effectively in their interests, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

The FCA said in a statement it uncovered “numerous examples of poor practice in the handling of claims”, including delays of up to three weeks in the initial visit by loss adjusters.

The FCA said it would talk to firms, senior figures in the industry and trade bodies to discuss the findings of its thematic review into the handling of claims from small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We expect all firms to carefully analyse the findings of the review and make any necessary changes to their approach to ensure that SME claimants are treated fairly,” said Linda Woodall, acting director of supervision at the FCA, in the statement.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.