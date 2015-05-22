UK watchdog says small firms often not adequately insured

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - UK small firms are often not adequately insured and claims are not always managed effectively in their interests, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

The FCA said in a statement it uncovered “numerous examples of poor practice in the handling of claims”, including delays of up to three weeks in the initial visit by loss adjusters.

The FCA said it would talk to firms, senior figures in the industry and trade bodies to discuss the findings of its thematic review into the handling of claims from small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We expect all firms to carefully analyse the findings of the review and make any necessary changes to their approach to ensure that SME claimants are treated fairly,” said Linda Woodall, acting director of supervision at the FCA, in the statement.