FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's FCA tells 'logbook lenders' to improve standards
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

UK's FCA tells 'logbook lenders' to improve standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The UK’s financial watchdog has warned “logbook lenders” that they will need to dramatically raise their standards if they wished to continue operating under the body’s regulation.

Logbook lenders provide loans to buy vehicles, retaining the vehicle’s logbook, or registration certificate as security.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had found evidence of poor behaviour by lenders, including little or no affordability checks.

Some applicants had also been encouraged to manipulate details of their income on application forms, the FCA said on Thursday.

Some lenders were also found to have pressured people to take out a loan without being informed of a cooling off period, failing to mention the annual interest rates, the total amount to be paid or the potential consequences - including vehicle repossession - if consumers miss repayments, the FCA said. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.