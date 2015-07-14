FCA CEO: discussions underway with NHTSA to resolve recall issues

DETROIT, July 14 (Reuters) - FCA CEO: Discussions underway with regulators over recall issues. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said it will consider fining FCA over its handling of safety recalls.

FCA CEO Marchionne: “THERE‘S NOTHING SIGNED.” Marchionne: “We have not adapted in the best possible way to the new regime.” FCA working with regulators to resolve NHTSA complaints that the company has been slow executing safety recalls. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Peter Galloway)