FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's FCA fines Threadneedle Asset Management over controls and accuracy failures
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

UK's FCA fines Threadneedle Asset Management over controls and accuracy failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has fined Threadneedle Asset Management 6 million pounds ($9 million) for control failures in its fixed income area, providing inaccurate information to the watchdog and for failing to promptly correct the inaccuracies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday deficiencies on the Emerging Markets Debt desk allowed a fund manager to initiate, execute and book a $150 million trade which, had it settled, could have caused a $110 million loss to client funds.

$1 = 0.6598 pounds Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.