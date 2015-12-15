UK's FCA fines Threadneedle Asset Management over controls and accuracy failures

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has fined Threadneedle Asset Management 6 million pounds ($9 million) for control failures in its fixed income area, providing inaccurate information to the watchdog and for failing to promptly correct the inaccuracies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday deficiencies on the Emerging Markets Debt desk allowed a fund manager to initiate, execute and book a $150 million trade which, had it settled, could have caused a $110 million loss to client funds.