#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

UK issues warning notice to banker over rate submissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it has issued a warning notice to an individual for “significant failings” in relation to an interest rate benchmark.

In a statement, the FCA said that over a period of nearly two years, the individual, who was employed at a bank, took into account positions on their own trading book when making benchmark submissions, tried to influence other bankers’ submissions and colluded with a trader at another bank, submitting quotes at his request. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
