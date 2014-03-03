FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FCA warns two more people over rate submissions
March 3, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

UK's FCA warns two more people over rate submissions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it has issued warning notices to two more people for “significant failings” in relation to an interbank interest rate benchmark.

The FCA did not name the individuals.

The Authority said one was a trader at a bank who tried to interfere with the bank’s rate submissions by making requests to its submitters with the intention of benefitting trading positions.

The other, whose position was not identified, took into account requests made by traders to benefit their positions when determining the submission made to a benchmark, the FCA said.

The FCA has now issued five warning notices since it gained the power to do so. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison. Editing by Steve Slater.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
