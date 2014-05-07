FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F&C Asset Management says BMO Financial Group completes acquisition of co
May 7, 2014

BRIEF-F&C Asset Management says BMO Financial Group completes acquisition of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - F&C Asset Management Plc :

* Scheme court order has now been delivered to registrar of companies and, accordingly, scheme and acquisition have become fully effective in accordance with their terms

* Scheme court made an order sanctioning scheme and confirming capital reduction associated with scheme

* Consideration of 120 pence per scheme share to be paid to scheme shareholders pursuant to scheme is expected to be despatched or settled in crest by no later than 21 May 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
